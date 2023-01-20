Ys Memoire: The Division in Felghana was launched on April 27 in Japan

Action RPG Memorandum of Yassin: oath in so and so will be fired to Switch On April 27 in Japan at 4,400 yen, Falcom announce.
The physical release will include a reverse sleeve, featuring the “Refine Version” character designs on one side and the “Classic Version” character designs on the other.
Pre-orders will include the original music CD.Ys: The oath in Falana Sound Memoire 2010 – 2020,” which contains all arranged music related to Ys: The oath in Falana It was released in the ten years between 2010 and 2020. As a bonus track, it also includes the track “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” used in the intro Ys: The oath in Falana.
The full list is as follows:
- “an introduction Adventure(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Cuts!!” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- omen = styx = (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Beats of Destruction” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- Walstein Castle (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Scion of Genos” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “wanderers of Ys”(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Chikai~Love Turns Into Oath” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “The Strongest Enemy” (Falcom Boss Zanmai, 2012)
- omen = styx = (yes Zhanmay, 2012)
- “Illburns Ruins” (yes Koman Kyokushu, 2012)
- “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Falcom Acoustics 2, 2020)
- “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” (bonus track)
screenshots
