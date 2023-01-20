



After more than two weeks The Buffalo Bills are a destructive Hamlin He suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game, Hamlin’s rep said the defensive player has a long way to go.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Hamlin’s longtime friend and business partner, Gordon Rooney said: “Although she has been released from hospital, Dammar has been in a long recovery.

“Damar still needs oxygen and his heart is being monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets off easily. He is upbeat, positive and ready to keep getting through this.”

The statement comes just one day after Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Hamlin was at the team’s facility almost daily, CNN reported previously.

“It’s limited, just in general, but he comes — it really started today or yesterday — just trying to get back into a little bit of a routine, just getting it back in shape, taking it one little step at a time,” McDermott said Wednesday as he spoke of Hamlin.

“The look of it, like walking around here, it’s positive and seeing three [Hamlin wears the No. 3 on his jersey] Just smile, just wave, raise hearts, and keep pushing. “It’s a bubble of positive energy just floating around the facility,” said offensive lineman Deon Dawkins.

The Bills are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals — the team Buffalo played against when Hamlin collapsed on the field — on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round at 3 p.m. ET.