War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

“Over the past day, Israel Defense Forces’ combined combat forces have struck around 300 targets, including hidden launch sites for anti-tank missiles and rockets, as well as military compounds inside tunnels belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas,” an army spokesman said in a statement.

The troops “killed terrorists” during the confrontation and instructed the Air Force to attack terrorist targets and infrastructure in real time.”

Shortly after, the military announced that its warplanes had bombed the Beit Lahia battalion command center in northern Gaza, killing Nasim Abu Azina, one of the commanders of the Hamas offensive on Israeli territory, on October 7.

Abu Ajina, a military statement added, is the Islamic group’s production of aerial weapons, including drones.

Since expanding ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has advanced towards Gaza City and reached the outskirts on Monday, EFE news agency reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the advance of troops on the ground was “taking place in measured but powerful steps, making systematic progress”.

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 with an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group on Israeli soil, which killed 1,400 people and wounded more than 5,400, with 239 hostages taken to Gaza.

Since then, the Israeli military has bombed Gaza in retaliation and expanded ground operations on Friday. In total, more than 8,300 people were killed and more than 21,000 wounded in Israeli attacks.