These foods can mimic the effects of Ozempic (help you lose weight)

HNowadays, drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are used as a way to lose weight quickly. Unfortunately, they are associated with very unpleasant side effects, but there are foods with similar effects and without contraindications.

So, if you don’t know, these drugs are made with an active ingredient called semaglutide, which is capable of mimicking GLP-1. This hormone, the scientists explain, “stimulates the release of insulin and delays the passage of food from the stomach to the intestines,” as quoted in the New York Post.

Also read: Do you want to lose weight or not? These food exchanges are ineffective

Also, it sends some signals to the brain, telling it that you are not hungry. While GLP-1 only lasts a few minutes, semaglutide lasts for days, suppresses appetite and leads to significant weight loss, they add. Yes, there are certain foods rich in fiber that have the same effect on the digestive system.

Therefore, researchers such as Frank Duka from the Oncology Center at the University of Arizona, USA, quoted in the same media, recommend fiber-rich foods because they are “digested more slowly than other compounds in food. From the small intestine, they are broken down when they reach the colon”.

Once there, fiber stimulates the release of GLP-1 and PYY, another hormone that suppresses appetite. Since this process takes several hours, it can suppress your appetite for a long time and reduce hunger between meals, the scientist explains.

But not all fiber is created equal, and foods with added fiber may not help control your appetite. So, fermentable fiber, according to the scientist, is “the best kind to control hunger and weight”.

Need examples? Beta-glucan (fermentable fiber) can be found in barley, oats, and rye. Other fibers of this type, such as dextrin, are found in wheat products; Oligosaccharides in beans, peas and legumes; And apples, pears and green bananas contain pectin.

Also Read: Love Yourself Again Six kitchen changes that can help you lose weight