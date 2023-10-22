War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

The Israeli military said early Sunday that it had killed “terrorists” who had taken refuge in an underground passageway of the al-Ansar mosque in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

“The army carried out airstrikes against terrorist organizations belonging to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement, which have been responsible for several terrorist attacks in recent months and are planning a new terrorist attack soon,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, which carried out the operation in conjunction with Israel’s internal intelligence services, the mosque served as a “command center for planning future attacks” and “a base for their execution”.

According to the military, a “terrorist unit” staged an attack near the separation barrier between Israel and the West Bank on October 14, using an explosive device, but there were no casualties.

Dozens of people have been killed by the Israeli military or by residents of the settlements in the West Bank since Oct. 7, the date of a bloody attack by the Islamist movement Hamas against Israel from the Gaza Strip that killed more than 1,400 people. They civilians were shot, burned alive or mutilated.

The Israeli military said it had found the bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters in areas retaken after the worst offensive since Israel’s founding in 1948.

In the Gaza Strip, more than 4,300 people, most of them civilians, were killed in bombings carried out by the Israeli army, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.