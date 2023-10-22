Israel blamed the tank explosion on the Egyptian post

This was announced by the Egyptian army The blast, which Israel says was a “mistake,” caused “minor injuries.” Between a border police station in southern Gaza, the balance is not visible.The Kerem Shalom border area is located in the southern corner of the Gaza Strip.

“An Egyptian control tower was shattered by a stray shell fired from an Israeli armored car, causing minor injuries to members of the border patrol forces,” an Egyptian military spokesman said, adding that “the Israeli side immediately regretted what happened. This accidental incident”, “is under investigation”.



Israel talks about accidental shootings







The Israeli Armed Forces announced that its tanks “accidentally” fired on an Egyptian army post near the Kerem Shalom border post, an hour and a half after the aforementioned incident near Rafah.





“Not long ago, an IDF tank [Forças de Defesa israelitas, na sigla em inglês] Accidentally fired and struck an Egyptian post along the border, in the Kerem Shalom area,” the Israeli military said on social network X, earlier on Twitter.







“The incident is being investigated and details are being investigated.” The Israeli side said in the same message, without specifying the time of the incident.







w/ Lusa