War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

“As alarming reports continue to emerge that the hospital has been targeted by repeated attacks, we consider our contacts to be linked to the tens of thousands of displaced people who have taken refuge on the hospital premises,” the WHO said. Report.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities announced the hospital’s closure today after an increase in nearby attacks and a power outage made operations at Gaza’s largest hospital complex impossible.

A spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry confirmed the closure, saying it was no longer possible to provide medical services at the center, especially after five patients died – two of them premature babies – following the blackouts.

The official also mentioned that more than a hundred bodies are in the hospital where they cannot be buried.

Faced with the worsening situation, WHO again calls “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the only way to save lives and reduce terrible suffering” and “recalls that hospitals, patients, health professionals and the population depend on health. Protected by the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law”.

In the past 48 hours, Al-Shifa Hospital – Gaza’s largest medical complex – has been hit several times, killing many and injuring many, the WHO said.

“The intensive care unit was damaged by shelling, while parts of the hospital where displaced people were staying were also damaged,” he lamented.

The WHO says cisterns surround hospitals, and experts have warned that there is a risk of patients being shut down due to a lack of drinking water and intensive care units, ventilators and incubators due to lack of fuel. Lives in imminent danger.

The World Health Organization expressed “serious concerns” for the safety of health experts, hundreds of sick and injured, including children on life support and displaced people in hospital.

“Even after restricting services for life-saving emergency care, the number of patients admitted to the hospital will almost double its capacity,” he warns.

The WHO reminds us, “Patients seeking health care should never be put in fear, and health professionals sworn to treat them should not be forced to risk their own lives to provide care.”

More than 11,000 people were killed and nearly 27,500 injured in the Gaza Strip in the fighting that erupted on October 7, following a Hamas attack against Israel that left 1,200 dead and 240 abducted.