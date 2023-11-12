Have you ever heard of a “virtual pregnancy”? The young Chinese women surrendered

As China looks for ways to boost its birth rate, young Chinese women are hesitant to become mothers, but are embracing “e-pregnancy,” which allows them to save money and learn about motherhood by faking a “virtual pregnancy.”

In a combination of concerns over the rising cost of living and the craze for old “Tamakotsi” toys, The method involves planning the pregnancy and allocating money for the various expenses involvedBut these funds actually go to players’ bank accounts in the form of savings.

Pregnancy tests, vitamin supplements, medical tests, hospital insurance for delivery and healthy food are some of the initial expenses that increase savings instead of reducing income.

Women have the option to choose at what point they start the game in a “virtual pregnancy”, where they can have other followers to interact with, follow the process and be motivated to match their “costs”.

Xiaoding, an unemployed woman quoted by the media iFengShe decided in September to start her “virtual pregnancy” at three months of pregnancy, “I think because the pregnancy is already stable at that time, as many celebrities do”, she said.

Over the next two months, as she bought pregnancy tests, folic acid and “nutritious” tofu soup, her following grew into the tens of thousands.

Some of her fans have raised the bar, opting for “premium parenting” and saving the equivalent of imported vitamins and the cost of a private hospital.

But, as in real life, other players find it difficult to bear the costs of motherhood, and some decide to terminate the “pregnancy” before full term.

oh The South China Morning Post quotes Miaomiao as saying:A 23-year-old graphic designer from central Chongqing had a “virtual abortion” four months into her pregnancy because she could not afford “unexpected expenses”.

During these four months he saved 2,050 yuan (263 euros), the amount that a real-life medical intervention would have cost him.

But the excitement generated by the game among “millennials” has not awakened their maternal instincts, discouraging some young women who feel overwhelmed by the “intensity” of the process.

“Many women still have fears and reservations about childbirth,” Xiaoding says, while Miaomiao says the topic of pregnancy is “because it’s so overwhelming.”

As usual, the issue has sparked some debate on Chinese social media, where many have an opinion on whether or not “e-pregnancy” should be played.

“I’m afraid that those who have experienced the virtual experience are even less prepared to have children now,” lamented one netizen, while other parents warned that real parenting is “more complicated and expensive” than the virtual version.

China has a low birth rate

In recent times, despite the recent adoption of measures and campaigns to increase the birth rate, Chinese authorities are increasingly concerned about the country’s low birth rate.

Later this month, China will conduct a national survey of population growth to gather information for formulating economic and social development plans.

The Asian giant recorded an official decrease of 850,000 citizens in 2022.

Although China It allowed its citizens to have a third child Since 2021, the decision has not been received with great enthusiasm by the public due to the economic weight of children’s education and priority given to careers.