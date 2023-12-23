War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

“The final resolution is a watered-down version of the original draft and contains only a vague call to create conditions for a permanent cessation of hostilities,” the organization said in a statement.

Avril Benoît, executive director of MSF in the US, said the resolution “falls far short of what is needed to resolve the crisis in Gaza: an immediate and lasting ceasefire”.

“This resolution has been watered down to the point where its impact on the lives of civilians in Gaza is almost negligible,” he added.

After a week of intense negotiations and a series of adjournments, the Security Council approved a resolution calling for the delivery of “massive” humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“In the midst of an absolute humanitarian disaster where every minute counts, the United Nations Security Council has spent days without considering something that should have been implemented from the beginning of this crisis: ensuring the rapid flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the safe and unimpeded delivery of aid inside Gaza is unfathomable”, lamented Benoit.

The resolution, which is legally binding and tabled by the United Arab Emirates, had to be rewritten several times throughout the week over objections from the United States, which has veto power over the system and has used it in previous votes.

Washington Washington abstained, as did Russia (which also has veto power), allowing the resolution to pass with 13 favorable votes, which, unlike the first versions, did not call for an immediate cease-fire.

The text calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special coordinator to monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Territory.

After the adoption of the resolution, Guterres said the “real problem” in sending humanitarian aid to Gaza was “the way Israel is attacking” the Palestinian enclave.

“A humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to begin responding to the desperate needs of the people of Gaza and end the nightmare they are living,” the Portuguese added.

The government of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip since 2007, announced on Wednesday that Israeli military operations had killed more than 20,000 people and wounded another 52,600 since the war began on October 7. .

Israel declared war on Hamas in response to the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israeli territory, which killed 1,139 people, most of them civilians, according to the most recent report by Israeli officials.

About 250 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza that day, 128 of whom are still held captive by the movement, which is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States and Israel.