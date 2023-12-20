War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

“We hope that the (UN) Security Council will vote on this resolution and that there is no US veto. The Arabs hope that the US will understand that international patience with Israeli practices has run out,” said Hossam Zaki, the deputy secretary-general. Arab League.

Zaki spoke at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burida at the end of the Arab-Russian Forum in Morocco.

During the conference, Jackie emphasized the importance of a Security Council resolution to establish a ceasefire rather than “variable bilateral understandings”.

Lavrov warned of attempts by Western partners, whom he did not name, to “advance separatist plans between the West Bank and Gaza and thus postpone a Palestinian state solution,” saying his country “rejects” these efforts.

On December 8, the United States vetoed a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ unprecedented request for a Security Council meeting. The attack comes in retaliation for an unprecedented and bloody attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Last week, the UN General Assembly approved the same resolution, but in a non-binding manner, with 153 votes in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions, in a total of 193 member states.

With this overwhelming support, the Arab states announced a new initiative at the Security Council, but the outcome was uncertain.

A draft text prepared by the United Arab Emirates, obtained by France-Presse on Sunday, calls for “an urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities to allow unhindered access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

The vote was originally scheduled for Monday, but was subsequently postponed as negotiations dragged on.

Asked about the possibility of the US not voting in the Security Council to allow the text to be adopted, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday that it “doesn’t want to speculate on whether it’s in the middle of the negotiation process”.

Security Council resolutions are binding but often ignored by the countries concerned.

In the first attempt, the United States affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense, and in the second, it demanded the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Following an attack by Hamas’s armed wing, on October 7, Israel declared a state of war and launched a ground, sea and air military offensive, resulting in over 1,200 deaths and over 240 hostages on the Israeli side. Gaza’s health ministry says there have been more than 19,600 deaths and more than 52,500 injuries so far.