Vacations and Bridges to Enjoy in 2024

As 2023 draws to a close, 2024 can take advantage of your vacations and bridges to start planning your vacations and vacations for the year ahead.

The year begins with a holiday that no one forgets: New Year’s Day, which falls on a Monday. This is the first chance to extend the weekend.

February is Carnival month, which will be celebrated on the 13th in 2024, of course, on a Tuesday. Another chance to extend the rest period is Monday’s departure.

This is followed by Easter, which gives you three days off. March 29 is Good Friday and the following Sunday is Easter Day. It’s also one of the favorite times for the Portuguese to take a few days off, and spring invites people to get out.

April may be the month of “thousands of waters” – according to popular wisdom – but April 25, the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, brings another opportunity to bridge the gap. It is a Thursday.

May starts and ends with the holidays. The first is Labor Day, Day 1, which falls on Wednesday. On the 30th, Corpus Christi is celebrated, which falls on a Thursday, opening the way for another bridge.

June gives you more vacations. Portugal Day takes place on Monday, the 10th. It is also the month of famous saints. Celebrated on Thursday, June 13, in Santo Antonio, Lisbon and other municipalities. In Porto, Prague and other municipalities, St. John’s Day is celebrated on June 24, which falls on a Monday. In towns like Évora, the St. Peter’s Day holiday falls on Saturday, celebrated on June 29.

August, a favorite month for summer vacations, also offers a holiday: the 15th is the day of the Assumption of the Mother, which falls on a Thursday.

August 15, Mother’s Ascension Day, is celebrated on a Thursday. 5th October 2024 falls on a Saturday, a holiday for the establishment of the Republic. But there’s a chance for a big weekend in November, with the 1st falling on a bank holiday (All Saints’ Day) Friday.

In December of the following year, there are two Sunday holidays: 1 and 8. To enjoy the extra holiday, you have to wait until Christmas, which falls on a Wednesday.