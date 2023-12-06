University of Nevada shooting ‘multiple casualties’

The suspect has already been killed by the police. Several scenes were heard in the campus

Las Vegas, University of Nevada (UNLV) shooting leaves “multiple victims”. According to police, the shooter fired at bystanders and it is not yet known how many people were injured and how they are doing.

According to a release from police in the North American city, the suspect is already “contained,” and all residents have been asked to avoid the area. A short time later, police announced that the suspect had been “found and killed.”

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is dead. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwgpic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

At least three people were injured in the shooting, police said. In a post on social media, a Las Vegas police spokesperson said the extent of injuries was not yet known and the number of victims could rise.

“There are no more threats. The suspect has been killed. Right now, we know there are three casualties, but we don’t know the extent of the injuries,” Kevin McMahill said.

The university issued an alert to the entire community, warning students and staff of multiple gunshots and asking them to evacuate the area. A CNN International source at the scene said several people had already taken shelter in the compound.

A ULVN student told CNN International that several students took shelter in one of the campus buildings. “We found the police and took shelter until we were cleared. It took about 30 minutes,” Jessica said.

According to the campus map, the location where the students were hiding is near where the classes are held, which is where the gunshots were heard.

“They had weapons and we all ran out of the building with our hands in the air,” said another student, revealing they used the windows to escape. “There was glass everywhere,” he recalls.

There were about 200 students in the same place, and “many were panicking”.

The White House is monitoring the firing and the president has already been notified, the press secretary said. “They told me about the shooting. Obviously, we’ll continue to monitor what’s going on,” said Karine Jean-Pierre.