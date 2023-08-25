Under cover of night and without casualties: How the Ukrainian flag was raised in Crimea

oh Ukrainian President Volodymyr ZelenskyThe country’s military confirmed this Thursday afternoon that it had launched an operation in Crimea, saying it was still too late to talk about retaking the territory.

“Yes, our guys are there. It’s going well, there are no casualties, at least there are no casualties on our side, which is good”, Zelensky revealed at a joint press conference at the Palacio presidential office with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Kiev

Ahead of the Ukrainian leader’s statement, the country’s authorities announced in a statement in a short video that they had raised their flag between the towns of Olenivka and Mayak on the Crimean peninsula, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014. After a “special joint operation” with Navy Special Forces.

At least 13 were injured in a Russian bombing of a bus terminal and surrounding shopping area in Dnipro, the country’s fourth-largest city, on the day Ukraine celebrated Independence Day.

At one end of the current counteroffensive aimed at reaching Melitopol, Ukrainian troops celebrated their entry into Robotin this week.

Soldiers from the 47th Mechanized Regiment raised the national flag again in the city, in the Zaporizhia region, which had been abandoned and completely destroyed during the year-and-a-half war.