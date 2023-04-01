Top News

UN The Russian presidency of the Security Council was a “slap in the face”, criticized Kiev

Russia’s leadership of the United Nations Security Council in April was “a slap in the face of the international community,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this Saturday. The ruler has already called the Russian presidency “a bad joke”.

