Ukrainian forces launch attacks on eight Russian regions – Current Affairs

“At least three power substations and a fuel depot were hit and caught fire,” the French agency told AFP.

The same source said the attack targeted “energy infrastructures supplying the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that the attack was the result of a joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Defense and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that anti-aircraft defense intercepted 50 drones launched by Ukrainian forces against 8 regions of Russia, including Moscow.

The ministry said 26 drones were destroyed in the border region of Belgorod, 10 in Bryansk, 8 in Kursk, two in Tula and one each in Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow regions.

The Russian ministry did not say whether other drones hit targets.

In another TASS report, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Klatkov said a pregnant woman had died in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Novaya Tavolshanka.

“Doctors did everything possible to save mother and child. But to our great sadness, the woman and the unborn child died of their injuries,” Klatkov wrote on social media.

Three others were injured, he added.

It is not known if this is the same attack reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense and reported by Ukraine.

Ukraine, which has faced two years of Russian aggression, has stepped up attacks against Russia in recent weeks, particularly targeting oil and gas infrastructure.

Kiev vowed to take the war to Russian soil in retaliation for several bombings on its territory.

The governor of the western region of Smolensk earlier said Ukraine launched 'drones' against an “oil and power installation” early this morning, but the unit was not shut down.

“Air defense forces shot down the aerial vehicles. However, as a result of falling debris, a tank with fuel and lubricants caught fire,” said Vasily Anokhin, quoted by AFP.

The ongoing war was sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, with an untold number of casualties.