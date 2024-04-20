Portuguese 'monster' to be released from prison in 2027 for good behavior – Portugal

Luis Miguel Militão received his first serious punishment. He killed six businessmen in 2001.



Luis Miguel Militão, the Portuguese man dubbed Brazil's 'Monster of Fortaleza' for beating six Portuguese businessmen to death and burying them alive in a beach bar, will be released from prison in 2027. Justice to bring forward the planned departure in 2031.

A 53-year-old Portuguese man was sentenced to 150 years in prison for the murders of Joaquim Mendez, Manuel Barros, Joaquim Martins, Vitor Martins, Joaquim Pestana and Antonio Rodriguez. Brazilian law carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Expected release date is 2031. However, Luis Miguel Militão, imprisoned at the Bagatuba Penitentiary on the outskirts of Fortaleza, has been a model inmate. In 2001, in addition to working since the beginning of his sentence, the Portuguese has completed a higher education course in education. In addition, he receives weekly visits from his wife, now the mother of his 20-year-old son. He did, however, enjoy the first of five annual fatal releases, each lasting seven days, to which he is entitled until he leaves prison.

