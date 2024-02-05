Top News

Ukraine turns into “swarm” of drones to attack Russia | War in Ukraine

February 5, 2024
Matt Carlson

They are cheap and easy to mass produce, can evade anti-aircraft defenses and hit targets with precision. you Drones Assault weapons have become Ukraine's weapon of choice against a better-armed adversary in a protracted conflict, and allow Kiev to carry the war into Russian territory.

