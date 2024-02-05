More than 14 million people on alert due to 'catastrophic rain' in California – Green Savers

More than 14 million people are on alert in the North American state of California, nearly half of the annual total in three days, due to an event in the south of the region that could cause heavy and potentially catastrophic rainfall.

On Sunday, the city of Los Angeles received its heaviest rainfall in nearly 20 years, with a month's worth of rain falling in 24 hours.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, declared a state of emergency in eight southern counties on Sunday as the winter storm is expected to bring record-breaking rain and snow.

The warning covers Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Emergencies..

According to meteorologists, the greatest danger comes from the path of a so-called “atmospheric river” – a large column of moisture from the Pacific Ocean – that is unleashing its force on one of the most populous regions of the United States.

So far, one death has been reported after a tree fell due to strong winds, according to North American television station CNN.

At a press conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the storm to hit the region Sunday would be “an extreme weather event” and “a historic storm,” with “strong winds, thunderstorms and even brief tornadoes.”

The National Weather Service warned that the storm could reach “historic” rainfall of more than 6 inches.

Strong winds left thousands without power across the state on Sunday and landslides closed canyon roads in and out of Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Officials urged residents to prepare today for flooded streets in ravines and landslides.