“Total security control”: Netanyahu does not want the Gaza Strip to be ruled by the Palestinian Authority

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that he wants “something else” to replace the Mahmoud Abbas-led Palestinian National Authority to rule the Gaza Strip after his war to “destroy” the Islamist group Hamas.

“The power cannot remain under the leadership of one person for more than 30 days after the massacre [de 07 de outubro], has not yet condemned him (…). Something else is needed there. But, in any case, our security control must remain,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech quoted by Agence France-Presse.

“Israel needs absolute security control, with the possibility that you can enter at any time, to eliminate terrorists who might re-emerge,” Netanyahu stressed.

“There will be no civil authority that will teach its children to hate Israel, to hate Israelis,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority and Israel have been accused of teaching violence and hatred or demonizing others in their school programs.

“The next day, Gaza will be demilitarized and there will no longer be any threat to Israel from Gaza. The October 7 massacre proved conclusively that terrorism will return anywhere not under Israeli security control,” Netanyahu argued.

The Israeli prime minister considered that “it happened in the West Bank,” another Palestinian territory occupied by Israel, where the Israeli military has, since the beginning of the war, increased incursions into cities theoretically controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

The West Bank is geographically separated from the Gaza Strip, which has been bombarded by Israel since October 7 in retaliation for Hamas attacks.

Even today, Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates his position that he rejects accepting a ceasefire, confirming that his army will continue on its path to defeating and eliminating Hamas.

Netanyahu reiterated that a ceasefire would only be possible if the 239 hostages in Gaza were freed, recalling that Israeli authorities were committed to allowing civilians to leave the northern zone for the southern zone.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which entered its 36th day today and continues to threaten to spread across the Middle East region, has so far left more than 11,000 people dead in the Gaza Strip, around 28,000 wounded and 2,500 missing. According to local authorities, around 1.5 million people have been displaced.