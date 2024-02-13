This habit does not take more than 10 minutes and helps reduce belly fat

AAfter dinner, do a simple exercise for 10 minutes that will help you lose the most dangerous belly fat. Excess, visceral fat can affect the function of vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, pancreas and intestines and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

For these reasons, nothing is better than going for a walk. Personal trainer Chris Cagliardi told The Mirror that “it's a good starting point” for belly fat and weight loss. “Even if it's just a minute of walking, if you do more than you do, it's going to benefit your health,” he says.

Cagliardi argues that it is preferable to “start slowly and evolve rather than overdo it”. It is best to gradually increase the duration of the walk.

