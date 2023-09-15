The new tally points to at least 11,300 deaths in Libya

Marie el-Drese, secretary general of the non-governmental organization, said another 10,100 people were missing in the city.

Thousands of people were buried in mass graves in Terna, authorities said Thursday, as crews continued to sift through the rubble left by the devastating floods, and the number of victims could triple, the mayor said.

Floods caused by a typhoon and filled by two failed dams swept away entire families on Sunday night and exposed the vulnerability of the oil-rich country, which has been embroiled in conflict since a 2011 uprising that toppled a longtime dictator. Date, Muammar Gaddafi.

An earlier report showed 6,872 people had died in Derna, Libya’s worst-hit city.

According to data from the United Nations Emergency Response Fund, a total of 884,000 people are in need of assistance due to the floods, of which 250,000 need urgent and immediate assistance to survive, the UN said at its daily press conference.

The organization has already released ten million dollars from its emergency fund to provide essential supplies to victims of the floods in Libya and to prevent the high number of deaths lying in the open and the health crisis caused by the lack of drinking water. or other factors, explained United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

He declared that preventing the emergence of an epidemic and “the rapid restoration of some form of normalcy must take priority over any other concern in these difficult times for Libya.”

“Entire neighborhoods were wiped off the map. Entire families were swept away by the floods. Thousands of people died, tens of thousands were left homeless, and many more are in unknown locations,” the humanitarian official recalled.