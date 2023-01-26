The Last of Us Part 3 may never happen, says Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog

HBO’s adaptation The last of us is just an increase, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being excited about the venue video game series It can continue after 2018 The Last of Us Part 2. During his press tour for the show, game series creative director and HBO co-creator Neil Druckmann briefed everyone on the status of the show. Part 3and the fact that it may not happen at all.

in Interview with BuzzfeedDruckmann said that Naughty Dog has yet to decide on the next step for the main The Last of Us series, and doesn’t feel pressured by it either.

“We’re very fortunate that our publisher is Sony,” said Druckmann. “They supported us every step of the way to follow our passion — which means that just because something works, people think there’s all this pressure and we should do a sequel. That’s not the case. For us, Uncharted was insanely successful — Unknown 4 It was one of our best sellers – and we can put our final brush stroke to this story and say we’re done. We are moving. Likewise, with The Last of Us, it’s up to us whether we want to continue or not. ”

This does not mean that the series is definitely over. According to Druckmann, the team is fighting story ideas back and forth all the time hoping something will stick. But until they get the perfect one, we shouldn’t expect another entry in the franchise.

“Our process is the same as when we did it Part 2Druckmann told Buzzfeed. Which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and a statement about love — just like the first two games did — we’ll tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we’ve got a very strong ending. Part 2 And that will be the end.”

Whatever happens next with The Last of Us games, Druckmann has at least made it clear that it will be some time before the next numbered entry, if it happens at all. Until then, Naughty Dog is currently working on a The Last of Us multiplayer game He hasn’t officially said what the next big single player project will be.