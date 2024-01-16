The European Union may ban repairs on cars over 15 years old. But how?

This could be bad news for those who own a car that is 15 or older. The European Union is exploring the possibility of banning the repair of old cars to encourage the purchase of less polluting vehicles. Ban, what do you say?

For now, this is a proposal from the European Commission, which has not yet been approved by the European Parliament, but aims to renew the car fleet and encourage Europeans to buy new, environmentally friendly vehicles.

The Brussels proposal is based on the concept of a residual vehicle, a category for vehicles over 15 years old whose faults affect the engine, gearbox, brakes, steering, chassis or bodywork. Therefore, if this regulation is approved, the repair or replacement of any of these components in a vehicle older than 15 years will be prohibited.

What's the point?



With this proposal, the EU wants to take another step towards becoming the first territory in the world to have no direct emissions from the transport sector by 2050. And by 2030, the target is more ambitious: Brussels wants to cut transport emissions by 55%. By the end of this decade.

But this leaves people with no alternative: does the vehicle go straight to the scrap heap?



If repair is not possible, this may be a consequence. At stake is end-of-life automobile waste management. In this case, from the oldest fragments. A way to promote the so-called circular economy. The reality is that many Europeans choose to extend the useful life of their vehicles. Mostly due to lack of money to buy a new car. In Portugal, one in four vehicles is over 20 years old and the average age of registered cars is over 13 years. And it's a trend that extends to the EU's economic powers. For example, in Germany, the average age is already 10 years old.

Over 15 years old rule for all vehicles?



Well, Brussels promises owners. It says the future rule, if approved, would only apply to a very limited number of cars. In other words, the dispute relates to management and the concept of a vehicle at the end of its useful life.

Who defines this concept?



In this case, the responsibility rests with the manufacturers. Adoption of criteria for reuse of auto parts is indeed at stake. In this case, manufacturers must provide detailed instructions for replacing parts, as well as determining whether a car is still being repaired or has reached the end of its useful life. What is this for? To prevent a car that is no longer in good condition from being sold as a used vehicle.

But how is this determined?



Any vehicle destined for waste without polluting the environment and using part of its components is considered residual. This is one of the main points of contention: the Brussels proposal states that any vehicle or residual vehicle whose repairs require replacement of the engine, gearbox, bodywork or chassis or any other repairs. Research technique.

And what about the workshops?



Because, if the proposal is approved, the auto repair industry could be hit hard. There may be another consequence, with greater risks: so-called home repairs without any warranty.