The Disappearance of Julian Sands – Update: The Sheriff’s Office provides an update on the search for the missing actor

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?
California authorities say the search for Julian Sands will continue by air only.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an update It was announced on Wednesday evening, U.S. time, that helicopters continued to search the San Gabriel Mountains for any sign of the missing British actor.
The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations Division has been brought in to assist in the search, the sheriff’s office said, with a device that can detect reflective materials and, in some cases, credit cards.
Meanwhile, Julian Sands Nick’s brother said so In My Heart knows his brother is no longer alive as the search for the missing British actor approaches its second week.
Commenting on his local Yorkshire newspaper, Nick said: Craven Herald.
Sand was reported missing on January 13, prompting a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, Official statement From the mayor’s office he said that new searches on higher ground for the sands were still not possible because of the poor conditions.
last week, Sands’ family has released the last known photos of him mountaineeringSays The Independent: “This is how he likes to be seen, doing what he loves most – a heroic mountaineer.”
RECAP: The ground search for Julian Sands has been suspended
Police said the search for missing actor Julian Sands in California’s San Gabriel Mountains is being conducted only by air.
As the effort to find sand nears its second week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night that ground searches in higher elevations were no longer possible due to local inclement weather.
Police released photos of the helicopters still being used for aerial searches and said the California Valley Highway Patrol Squad had been brought in to help.
The researchers use the RECCO instrument — a radar system that can detect the corresponding RECCO reflectors that mountaineers wear on their clothing and backpacks, as well as other reflective surfaces such as electronics and sometimes even credit cards.
“we hope [California Highway Patrol] The partners, Officers Hertzell & Calcutt, can identify an area where we can focus our search efforts, and thank them for their assistance,” read the latest police update, adding that “additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
Sands, 65, was hiking in the Baldy Bowl area in the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles, when he went missing on January 13. He has not been heard from since.
Adam WisnellJanuary 26, 2023 06:23
Heartbreaking words from Sands’ brother earlier this week, fearing the worst.
“I know in my heart that he is gone.”
Louis SheltonJanuary 26, 2023 13:09
Another disturbing message shared on social media.
Said “other man” refers to 75-year-old hiker Jin Zhong, who was found safe on Tuesday after missing in the mountains days earlier.
Louis SheltonJanuary 26, 2023 11:41
ICYMI: Earlier this week, the Sands family shared a public statement, amid the ongoing search.
“Our sincere thanks go out to the sympathetic members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, and not least to the heroic search teams listed below who brave challenging conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” it read.
“We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”
Louis SheltonJanuary 26, 2023 10:02
People have continued to share messages of hope and concern on social media, as we approach the two-week mark since Sands was reported missing.
wrote @LianeMoonRaven, who shared their fondest memories of meeting the actor…
Lewis SheltonJanuary 26, 2023 08:25
Francis Fisher Active to send a prayer
Titanic Star Fisher shared her prayers in response to the San Bernardino County sheriff’s tweet update on Wednesday (January 25).
“Please pray for Julian,” the actor wrote in response to the news that the search for sand will continue by air only.
Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 05:30
Credit card detection technology used in the Sands search
In an update posted on Wednesday (January 25), authorities said they are using a Recco device to help track sand.
“Recco’s technology can detect Recco’s reflective materials, electronics and, in some cases, credit cards,” they said.
Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 04:30
Who is Julian Sands?
Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?
Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 03:30
A traveler who was lost was found in the same mountain where the sands were lost
A 75-year-old man who went missing around 6am on Sunday was found safely on Tuesday afternoon.
Jen Chung of North Hollywood suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to climb out of Mount Baldy with rescuers, ABC7 reported.
Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 02:30
How long will the search last?
US authorities previously said there was “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.
Today (January 25th) marks the twelfth day since the disappearance of the sands.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident is still being classified as a search and rescue operation.
“We will schedule another ground search when the weather clears, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.
Tom MurrayJanuary 26, 2023 01:30
“Twitter geek. Proud troublemaker. Professional student. Total zombie guru. Web specialist. Creator.”