Tesla’s price cuts could lead to an electric car price war

A Tesla showroom is seen in the City Center shopping mall on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Detroit – Tesla Cars in the US are seeing significant price cuts, and this is proving to be a double-edged sword for the electric car maker and the major automaker.

Tesla earlier this month lowered the prices of its new cars up to 20%making the vehicles more affordable and more likely to qualify Federal tax credits. But it also lowers the resale values ​​of cars for existing owners and sends ripple effects through the auto industry.

Executive Director Elon Musk He didn’t directly address price cuts, which contradicted his claims that the company’s cars would value assets—a rarity in the market aside from classic cars and collectible vehicles.

Analysts say the price cuts indicate that Tesla is prioritizing sales over profits, which indicates a demand problem.

“There’s a weakness in demand, and they want to improve their sales — or it’s a market share grab,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive.

For the industry as a whole, Tesla’s price cuts pressure other automakers to offer more affordable electric cars despite rising commodity costs, create chaos for used-car retailers who will need to write down vehicles and worry Wall Street about the first electric-vehicle pricing war. amid fears of a recession.

Tesla’s price cuts make all other electric vehicles f [internal combustion engine vehicles] “It looks incrementally more expensive, narrowing margins and sending a chill into the used-car market,” Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote in an investor note on Friday.

Automakers change the prices of new cars regularly. This is usually done through incentives or when a new typical year comes around. But adjustments, up or down, have historically been small to avoid upsetting the automotive ecosystem for both consumers and car dealers.

Musk predicted such a move last month in predicting a recession later this year.

“Do you want to increase unit size, in which case you have to adjust prices downward? Or do you want to grow at a lower rate, or stabilize?” Musk said Dec. 22 during a conversation on Twitter Spaces. “My bias is to say let’s grow as fast as we can without putting the company at risk.”

Tesla is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closes.