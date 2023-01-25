A sheriff’s report says Jeremy Renner was crushed by a snowplow while trying to save his nephew from injury.





CNN

–



the actor Jeremy Renner He was trying to stop his snow removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was pulled under and crushed by the car on New Year’s Day, according to the Nevada Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The parking brake was not engaged and would have stopped the car on a snowy circuit, as it then started to slide sideways. 52 years old The Avengers movie star used it to pull his nephew’s truck out of the snow, according to a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report, filed Friday.

“The Pistenbully snow sweeper began to skid causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” reads the conclusion of the report, obtained by CNN on Tuesday through a public records request.

“Although Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would prevent Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner tried to stop or turn Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the car from over the track and run over.”

The brake indicator light inside the Snowcat’s cabin was not working, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident,” the report notes.

The report states that the nephew was able to help Renner until help arrived. Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks, underwent at least two surgeries, and was treated in the intensive care unit.

The report concluded that it did not believe that weakness was a factor in the accident. CNN has reached out to Renner’s representatives for comment.

The accident began on New Year’s Day, when Renner pulled his nephew’s truck from the actor’s driveway after it got stuck in the snow, he told investigators Jan. 5 while he was hospitalized, according to the accident report.

After pulling the truck out onto the street, the snowplow “started sliding sideways,” then “began rolling downhill,” Renner said. At that point, Renner jumped off the snow cat, he told investigators.

“As soon as he was away from Pistenbully, he realized he was heading straight for (his nephew),” the report read. “He was afraid that Bestenbeamer would hit[his nephew]so he decided to try to stop or divert Bestenbeamer.”

To enter the snowplow cabin, Renner had to climb onto his moving track and was “immediately pulled down the left side track,” the report states.

Renner was “completely crushed under a large (vehicle) snowcat” and had “(extreme) trouble breathing,” with “the right side of his chest… collapsed—upper torso shattered,” 911 call log Obtained by CNN.

“Pistenbully turned on him and continued down the road,” the report says. “He lay on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) assisted him until the medical staff arrived on the scene.”

Renner, who plays superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV show “Universe,” broke more than 30 bones in the accident, he said.

Post a picture on Instagram Last week with the caption: “Morning Workouts All Resolutions Changed This Very New Years…. Tragedy resulted for my entire family, and I quickly focused on uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank everyone for their messages and thinking for my family and me…. So much love And appreciation to all of you. These 30 broken bones will mend and grow stronger, just as the love and bonding with family and friends deepen. Love and blessings to all of you.”