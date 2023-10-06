Top News

Syria: At least 100 killed in drone attack on military academy | Syria

October 6, 2023
Matt Carlson

At least 100 people died this Thursday drone Launched against the military academy in Homs, Syria. The blast reportedly occurred minutes after the Syrian defense minister left a graduation ceremony. In response, the regime launched a series of attacks against targets in Idlib, the only area outside its control.

