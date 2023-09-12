Top News

Storm Daniel destroys cities in Libya, causes thousands of deaths | Libya

September 12, 2023
Matt Carlson

About 2,000 people died in Libya after flooding from Hurricane Daniel, the same storm that killed 18 people in Greece last week and caused chaos in the Thessaly region. The last update from Libyan authorities put the death toll at 61 on Monday, but the number reached thousands after relief teams finally managed to reach the town of Derna.

