“The best tank in the world”: what it really counts against Russia

Leopard 2s have an astonishing capability, allowing forces to seek out and attack enemies in previously inaccessible areas.

Pressure on Germany continues to mount, with several NATO countries pressuring the government of Europe’s largest economy to authorize the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Thirteen countries, including Portugal, have already prepared to deploy the weapon.

Many describe it as “the best tank in the world”, while others underestimate its impact on the battlefield. However, military experts agree on one thing: if Ukraine wants to launch an offensive, these tanks must be there.

“For offensive capability, Ukraine needs the shock capability these tanks provide. It is a key component of its offensive capability,” said General Vitor Viana.

These war machines are the spearhead of every offensive operation. Each of these battle tanks – developed in 1979 – is equipped with a 120 millimeter cannon and can travel at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour on road and 50 kilometers per hour off road. This ability gives them the ability to surprise, allowing forces to seek out and attack enemies in previously inaccessible areas.

In military doctrine, battle tanks, as they are popularly known, are the main ground attack element due to their versatility. Capable of operating in varying weather and terrain conditions, they are able to bring heavy firepower very close to the enemy and overcome physical obstacles created to block army advances.

Images of the First World War are still etched in the collective imagination. Thousands of soldiers running in line against the enemy trenches are exposed to the fire of the enemy waiting patiently inside a trench without any protection. In a ground operation, the armor protection of these tanks provides vital protection to the soldiers.

Why Ukraine Needs Leopard 2

Experts point to high levels of attrition in this war. According to Military Balance, Ukraine began the conflict with 850 operational vehicles, but has lost many of them in the 11-month war. If Kiev wants to go on the offensive again, it cannot do so without tanks.

For the past few weeks, Germany has defended its indecision on allowing the delivery of the Leopard 2 to Ukraine, despite the fact that the United States has not sent the Abrams M1. But experts insist that the Leopard 2 has many advantages over America’s main battle tank. Abrams consumes more fuel, requires more maintenance, and in addition, their logistics bases are far away.

“Ukraine has suffered a major breakdown in terms of tanks. The Leopard 2 has the advantage of being the best combat vehicle in the world and having a wide logistics chain to support them. Logistics is what drives the war,” says Wieter Viana.

The logistics chain is indeed a key partner of Cheetah 2. Around 2,000 vehicles are ready across Europe, but several production lines have been opened on the continent, allowing NATO to refuel and Ukraine to produce new parts. They are needed.

“When we talk about the supply of these vehicles, we have to look at their logistics, maintenance, their ability to support in combat. It’s not just sending, it’s also necessary to train and supply the system of these vehicles. When we supply these equipment, it’s not just training to give supplies, it’s a logistics chain. , and ammunition,” explains Commander Joao Fonseca Ribeiro.

“Strujulo”

But not all military experts agree on the impact these tanks will have on the battlefield. According to Major General Agostinho Costa, the number of just over a hundred vehicles is not enough for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to have the desired impact on the battlefield.

“We saw a media campaign saying that if Ukraine doesn’t get the Leopard 2, it will lose the war. It seems like a strange observation to me. The volumes of tanks that are being talked about are residual,” considers Agostinho Costa.

In addition, Russia has significantly increased its military industrial capabilities. Moscow is deploying more and more advanced tanks and is trying to replace the losses by modernizing more than 800 T-62 tanks.

“In December, Russia transferred to the theater 200T-90M, which is a car at the Leopard 2 level, vehicles developed in the eighties, and is the latest model,” Agostinho Costa points out.

Agostinho Costa believes that while Ukraine’s most urgent needs include sending ammunition, it is already starting to run out. “Ukraine needs other things. Now, to make a difference, Ukraine needs munitions. Kiev consumes 40,000 munitions a month,” he insists.