“State of Terror”. At least 20 people were injured in the explosion near Dnipro

UAt least 20 people were injured when an explosion hit residential buildings on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday. According to local officials quoted by Reuters, there are still people under the rubble.

Emergency services arrived on the scene in the town of Piedorotnenska, north of Dnipro, and had already pulled a man from the rubble. Among the injured, in particular, were five children.

Reports circulating on social media said the explosion was caused by a Russian missile and that an emergency services building was also hit.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed that it was a missile attack.

The attack prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share ‘after’ pictures (which you can see above) on social media – which show rescue teams working on the ground. Debris and flames.

With them came a message: “Once again, Russia has proven that it is a terrorist state. The Russians must take responsibility for everything that is happening against our state and our people.”

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia began, according to Vladimir Putin, with the aim of “destroying” and militarizing Ukraine for Russia’s protection. The move was widely condemned by the international community.

The UN confirmed that more than 8,000 civilians died and 15,000 were injured in the fighting, although the actual numbers are likely much higher and can only be known during access to fenced areas or heavy fighting. This is despite the Kremlin’s continued denial that it targets civilians with its attacks.

