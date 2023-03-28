State of Human Rights. Portugal is concerned about gender-based violence, housing crisis and exploitation of migrants

In the Portuguese case, Violence and gender discrimination are one of the issues that need to be eradicated for human rights. Amnesty refers to criticisms by the UN of Portuguese legislative and institutional structures and the insufficient number of services to deal with gender-based violence against women.







According to the United Nations, school dropout rates among Roma women due to child and/or forced marriage and early pregnancy are often ignored by country authorities.







“Despite the fact that more than 38 thousand people will need housing by the end of 2021, the government has not taken enough steps to improve housing conditions and guarantee adequate affordable housing”Reading in the document. The report also points to the administration on the housing issue:Reading in the document. “Reports of forced evictions continue, leaving people in poor housing conditions – including cases of homelessness – which have disproportionately affected Roma and people of African descent.”





In the field of police violence, “Use of excessive force and other ill-treatment by police officers” continues in the country.





The decision came after the Council of Europe and the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) visited “various prisons and detention centers to examine the treatment and conditions of detainees”, Amnesty’s annual report said.

The visits were intended to follow up on a “comprehensive list of recommendations” made by the CPT in a report following the 2019 visit, including assessing the effectiveness of investigations into alleged misconduct by law enforcement officials.



Exploitation of immigrants in Odemira

Amnesty has highlighted human rights problems in the treatment of refugees and migrants in Portugal. “In January, press investigations exposed labor exploitation and inadequate housing conditions for migrant workers from Asian countries working in the agricultural sector in the Odemira region.”points.

“Labor exploitation remains the most common form of exploitation in the country”, “especially affecting the agriculture and catering sectors”, according to data from the Council of Europe based on the visit of the Group of Experts on Actions against Human Trafficking to Portugal in 2021.

The climate crisis ranks last on the list of human rights issues. “In September, after a visit, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment decided Authorities should accelerate the pace of action to address air pollution and waste management in particular, thereby curbing forest fires.”, says the document.

According to data from the Directorate General of Health (DGS), Amnesty asserts that in 2022 “more than a thousand deaths related to extreme heat waves up to July of that year”.

“As of August, according to the Portuguese Institute of Ocean and Atmosphere (IPMA), 60.4% of the Portuguese territory was affected by drought and 39.6% by severe drought.



“The Betrayal that Leads the World to the Abyss”



Amnesty International’s report examines the state of human rights in 156 countries by 2022 and calls for action by countries now. “In 2022, we are witnessing new, renewed and protracted conflicts that have led to terrible tragedies. Some of them amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the authors wrote, specifically referring to the war in Ukraine.





“When people try to escape these conflicts or other crises, some states fail to treat them humanely. Around the world, authorities continued to clamp down on universal liberties. Throughout the year, international reactions to these serious abuses varied. Some were condemned, some supported, many ignored.

The report concludes that the economic crisis has led to sharp increases in food and fuel prices, and increased pressure on healthcare and other social services.

“The most marginalized suffered the most and inequality increased. Women, girls and LGBTI people faced gender-based violence and discrimination. However, governments failed to support people as the situation worsened.”.

For the authors, this report represents essential reading for government leaders, legislators, lawyers, activists and anyone interested in human rights.

Agnes Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty, considers 2023 to be a turning point for the protection of human rights. If world leaders do not comply, they are committing a betrayal that will lead the world to the abyss”.