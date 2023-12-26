Spain's king calls for respect for constitution in Christmas message

In his televised Christmas Eve address, the tenth of his reign, Felipe VI focused on reviving the 1978 foundational text, which this year celebrated its 45th anniversary, as “a great example of unity and coexistence among the Spanish people.”

In his Christmas message, Spain's king called for adherence to the constitution as a guarantee of unity and progress, and warned that unless the Basic Law is respected, there will be “no democracy or possible coexistence”, but “imposition and arbitrariness”. ”.

The king said the constitution was important, allowing it to “overcome the division that has caused so many errors” in Spain's history, “opening up wounds, opening broken affections and alienating people”.

“It is the moral duty of all of us to prevent the seeds of discord from being established among us. We cannot allow ourselves,” the Spanish president said in his recorded message at Jarzuela Palace.

Philip VI emphasized that every citizen has the right to “think, express themselves and defend their opinions with freedom and respect”, but at the same time insisted that democracy requires a “fundamental and broad consensus” with the fundamental law. .

“Without respect for the Constitution, neither democracy nor coexistence is possible; No freedoms, but impositions. No law, but arbitrary. Outside of the Constitution, there is no Spain in peace or freedom”, highlighted the sovereignty.

The King's Christmas message comes in an environment marked by the new phase of Pedro Sánchez's government and its alliances with the two Catalan independence parties, and coincides with a moment of political tension and lack of understanding between the administration and the Popular Party (PP). Agreement will be reached on important issues.

On the Spanish throne since 2014, the King has set out to defend Spain's unity and a shared vision that “recognizes the right of each person to be recognized and respected in their personality and culture, with their languages, traditions and institutions”.

“Above all, we have demonstrated when our constitutional values ​​were questioned or endangered. We did all this together, according to the constitutional framework decided by all Spaniards,” argued the king.