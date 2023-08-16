Soldier Crosses Border Due to US “Mistreatment”.

BYongyang said U.S. soldier Travis King admitted to crossing the border from South Korea to North Korea because of “inhumane mistreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. military.” According to Reuters on Tuesday, this information was presented by the state press.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time North Korea has publicly acknowledged the incident.

Pyongyang concluded that Travis King, 23, crossed the border deliberately and illegally, as had already been done by the United States.

During the trial, Travis King admitted that he decided to come to DPRK [República Popular Democrática da Coreia] “Because he had a grudge against the inhumane mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US military,” state news agency KCNA reported.

“He expressed his desire to seek asylum in the DPRK or a third country, saying he was disillusioned with the unequal American society,” he added.

Travis King is remembered for crossing the border from South Korea to North Korea on July 18 during a tourist trip to Panmunjom, a Korean border village located inside the 248-kilometer demilitarized zone that was eventually created. Korean War.

On July 24, the UN in South Korea The delegation’s deputy head said he had started “talks” with Pyongyang about the US soldier. Until then, North Korea had only informed the UN Command that it had requested information about the soldier, but had not released any news about him.

US officials have expressed concern about the soldier’s well-being and said North Korea has ignored requests for information, including where King is being held. Also, they are asking for details about the health of the soldiers.

Analysts noted that it often takes weeks or months for North Korea to provide this kind of significant information to gain influence and increase the urgency of U.S. efforts to secure liberation.

According to the AP, North Korea may try to extract concessions from Washington, such as King’s release depending on the reduction of US military operations in South Korea.

