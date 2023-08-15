A power company has blamed the fire at Hawaii-World

The fire, which killed 96 people, is believed to have been caused by high-voltage cables blown down by the wind.



Hawaii Electric, Hawaii’s largest power utility, has been blamed for a devastating fire that killed at least 96 people on the island of Maui, which it says was caused by downed high-voltage cables.

Two separate lawsuits have already been filed against the company, one by Lahaina residents and another by several law firms. The duo accused the agency of ignoring warnings from meteorological agencies that strong winds, low humidity and high temperatures as Cyclone Dora passed over the island could increase the risk of wildfires. .









“Hawaii Electric inexcusably operated its power lines in fire-hazardous conditions. The destruction could have been avoided if warnings had been heeded,” the lawsuits say. In California, for example, utility companies routinely shut off power when fire risks are high.

Videos released by residents in the first hour of the fire show multiple flames along with high-voltage cables blown by winds that exceeded 100 km/h.

Officials are also investigating the matter of not informing the people on time. Hawaii has the world’s largest natural disaster warning system, but sirens never sounded and warnings were only sent by cell phone when cellular networks were already down.The death toll rose to 96 on Monday, but hundreds of people were still missing and officials warned the death toll would rise “significantly”.



Portuguese citizens are safe

About 30 Portuguese citizens living in Hawaii registered at the San Francisco consulate have already been contacted and all are safe, the Secretary of State for Communities assured on Monday, adding that no request for assistance had been received.

However, Paulo Cafofo acknowledged that the victims may be among the approximately 100,000 descendants of Portuguese living in the country.

