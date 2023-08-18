SADC has approved the extension of the military mission in Cabo Delgado for another 12 months

According to the final report of the 43rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of SADC, the meeting commended the member states, leadership and staff of the Southern African Development Community (SAMIM) military delegation for their commitment and contribution. A mission aimed at achieving peace and security in the province of Cabo Delgado.

The Luanda meeting received an updated report on the security situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRCongo) and approved the deployment of a SADC mission to the country to restore peace and security in the region.

The SADC summit endorsed the creation of the region’s humanitarian and emergency operations center by next October and urged member states to “accelerate” national processes aimed at signing and ratifying the memorandum.

It aims to create and implement the SADC Center for Humanitarian Operations and Humanitarian Emergencies (SHOC), “no later than October 2023”.

The meeting in Luanda, which brought together the heads of state and government of the 16 member countries, endorsed and signed the SADC Declaration on Accelerated Action to End HIV/AIDS in the Region by 2030.

At the meeting, Angolan President Jono Lorenzo, appointed to take over the rotating presidency of the regional bloc for the next 12 months, received the organization’s badges from the hands of outgoing President Felix Tshisekedi.

The President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been elected as the next chair of SADC, i.e. for 2024-2025, and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has been elected as the head of the organization for cooperation in the fields of politics, security and defence. of the region.

Security, industrialization and economic integration of the Southern African region were discussed at the summit, which was held under the theme “Human and Financial Capital: Key Factors for Sustainable Industrialization of the SADC Region”.

According to the final report, the summit took stock of the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho and expressed its appreciation for the progress and commitment made by the Government of Lesotho to finalize the reform process.

The Luanda Summit received evaluation reports on the SADC Strategic Objectives Regional Development Plan 2020-2030, namely the region’s economic situation, regional economic performance, infrastructure development, industrialization and other implementation measures.

Member States have ratified and signed the SADC Protocol on Employment and Labour, which, among other things, defines a strategic framework for regional cooperation on employment and work-related issues.

SADC is an economic bloc made up of South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Swaziland, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe in addition to Portuguese-speaking Angola and Mozambique.