Ronaldo’s hotel shelter in Marrakesh for earthquake victims in Morocco? | lie

phrase

The Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel, a partnership between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Pestana Group in the Moroccan capital, will provide shelter to victims of the earthquake that rocked the country a week ago.







environment

A week earlier, on September 8, an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter southwest of Marrakesh, killed nearly three thousand people. According to the country’s National Institute of Geophysics, the quake was at a depth of 18 kilometers and 70 kilometers from the city in the Atlas Mountains.

The next day, accounts with tens of thousands of followers on social media announced that “a hotel in Marrakesh owned by Cristiano Ronaldo was “accommodating” the victims. For example, GOAL – a program dedicated to current football news – spread this information. FacebookHundreds of comments and shares highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture poured in within minutes.







facts

In an email to Reuters, a spokesperson for Pestana Group denied the reports. According to the same source, the hotel The Pestana CR7 Marrakech was not affected by the earthquake, but received many people who had stayed at other hotels in the city and were looking for new accommodation.

In short

Information spread on social media is wrong. Even so, the GOAL post, which was flagged as false by Facebook on Friday night, had received more than 27,000 reactions and 729 shares.