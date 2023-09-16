The family moves from house to house and disposes of the accumulated garbage. The dog is also abandoned – PiT

The large dog was found by the garbage men, who became concerned and contacted an association. Mo-Mo got a happy ending.

Mo-Mo’s life changed from one moment to the next. The American bulldog mix was discovered earlier in the month by garbage men who went through the yard to collect bags and found the four-year-old dog’s carrier. Concerned for his well-being, staff contacted the Hoke County Animal Shelter.

“He was literally thrown away like trash,” wrote the North Carolina-based shelter. “Luckily, the garbage collectors called us and gave him ice water while they waited for us,” he added. The dog was dropped into a carrier with several bags, a scooter and a few other items such as a chew toy.

Despite her fear, Mo-Mo couldn’t hide her joy when she met her rescuers. In the photos shared across the space, he is always seen with a “smile” on his face. “He’s so sweet, we can’t imagine what he’s going through,” lamented the Sangh, who, after the rescue, were able to learn more about his past.

Mo-Mo is used to living with a family and three dogs. He then moved into a new house with the children and was “good with them” until he was left behind. “What a great example parents are setting for their kids by doing this to an animal,” lamented one user.

The American Bulldog story went viral and spread around the world within days. The dog received many messages from potential adopters and this week, good news arrived: Mo-Mo met her new human mom. “I know many people are worried about Mo-Mo, and today we are happy to announce that he has a new home,” the shelter said on Sept. 12.

According to his first owner, Mo-Mo was a quiet dog and liked to sleep at the foot of the bed. In his new home, he has done just that. In a photo shared by the new owner at the rescue center, the big dog can be seen lying on a sofa in his new home.

“He is already enjoying his big, beautiful yard and his new home. If you came to our page because of Moe-Moe, please take a moment to share some of our other wonderful animals. Thank you to everyone who shared his story and helped him on this journey, especially his new sweet family. Thank you,” he added.

He is a happy dog.