Zeus, the world’s tallest dog, has died. I am three years old Guinness

Zeus, oh Great Dane In May 2022, it was named the world’s tallest dog Guinness World RecordsHe died this Tuesday, September 12, of bone cancer.

The dog, which stood on its hind legs and measured more than 2.14 meters, lived in the North American city of Bedford, Texas until it was three and a half years old. When he was diagnosed with cancer, its owner, Brittany Davies, created a page to raise money for Zeus’ treatment and managed to raise more than 11 thousand euros. Despite a team of vets following him, he writes that he developed pneumonia after surgery to amputate his right front paw earlier this year. Guinness.

“Oh Zeus He is a special dog. “He was kind, loving, very stubborn, but always happy to see family and many friends on adventures throughout Dallas and Fort Worth,” she said.

Brittany, who always wanted a big dog, got it Zeus In February 2020, the dog was eight weeks old. At that time, it weighed about 11 kilograms, but its legs were longer than usual for the breed. “He’s the biggest of the litter – a sloppy, sweet, uncoordinated and adorable dog, just like I always wanted,” she later revealed. Zeus entered the record books.







At that time, the owner did not think that the dog would grow to the size of a person. Zeus The owner says that because he was so tall, he drank water from the sink and could easily steal food from the table. And, despite his size (and weight of about 90 kg), he loved to be held.

oh Great Dane The tallest dog breed in the world, males can reach up to 32 centimeters in length, according to a British newspaper. The Independent. However, the average lifespan of these dogs is short and varies from seven to ten years.

“We are very grateful for the time we spent Zeus. He brought us a lot of joy and happiness to many people. It’s a loss our whole family feels deeply”, concludes the owner. In November, the dog will be four years old.