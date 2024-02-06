“Restore”. Doubts remain over the dismissal of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In an interview with the Italian channel Rai News 24, the Ukrainian president confirmed that he is considering a comprehensive reorganization of the country's top positions.





“This is a question of the people who lead Ukraine. A reset is necessary, not only in the military sector but I am talking about changing the line of heads of state”Zelensky declared.





When asked about the fate of Valery Zalushny, commander of Ukraine's armed forces, the president argued without naming names or specific portfolios: “I am thinking about this replacement, that is true, but we cannot say that we will replace a person and then continue. (…) This is an issue concerning the entire leading group of the country, which is large and complex.





“When I talk about turnover, I have in mind something serious that does not concern an individual but the direction of the country's leadership,” he added.







To win the war that began almost two years ago after Russia invaded Ukrainian territory, Zelensky insists: “All of us must Moving forward in the same direction, we cannot get tired, we must have the right and positive energy and leave the negativity at home.







The Ukrainian leader said the naval forces were able to achieve “positive results” by depriving Russia of control of the Black Sea, destroying “many” of its ships and guaranteeing a corridor for grain. However, Zelensky agreed on the floor ” There is stagnation.”





“There is a stalemate on the ground, that's a fact, because something is missing, delays in equipment and delays mean mistakes. We are fighting against terrorists, one of the biggest forces in the world, and we need modern technological means.President of Ukraine emphasized.



Zaluzhnyi fame



Valery Zalushny became famous among Ukrainians for overseeing operations that halted the advance of Russian forces in Kiev at the beginning of the war. He led Ukrainian military advances that retook large swathes of territory in the south and northeast from the Russians.





However, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has Accumulated differences with the head of state about the manner in which the war would be conducted.







Last year, Kiev's counteroffensive against Russian forces stationed along a 1,000-kilometer front in southern and eastern Ukraine made limited gains.





In November, in an article in the journal Economist, Zaluzhnyi commented that the war had entered “a new phase of disintegration”. This comment was poorly received by President Zelensky.





At the end of January of this year, Commander Zalushny explained on CNN that some Ukrainian institutions are preventing the country from achieving its objectives, namely that they do not want to implement “unpopular measures” such as mass mobilization, and do not want to guarantee an effective combat force. Equivalent Russian numerical superiority.















Valerii Zaluzhnyi | Viacheslav Ratynskyi – Reuters





While rumors persist about Zaluzhnyi's immediate dismissal, the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense deny this information and no official decree has been signed regarding the impeachment.



Still in international support



While grateful for recent aid from the European Union, Zelensky hopes to retain US support even if former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party return to the White House after the November election.





“We live in a reality where something changes every day. We want to believe that if things change in America, it will [da política externa] It will be the same. “There are radical voices in the Republican Party, but there are many who support Ukraine,” he said during an interview with Italian state television.









“If they try to reduce support for Ukraine, there will be another geopolitical system. Putin will breach our defenses, advance and not stop easily.”, warned Zelensky again.









