Top News

Pro-Ukraine European party leads exit polls in Slovakia | European union

October 1, 2023
Matt Carlson

Slovak MEP Michal Simecka, 39, one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, leads a poll released by TV Markíza almost an hour after the vote, which pits him against Roberto Fico, the former head of government. Before the election, opinion polls indicated a technical tie, so the Progressive Slovakia Party could only have been happy with the 23.5% of votes this poll gave it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *