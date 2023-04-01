Pete Davidson calls out SNL to make fun of him

Pete Davidson shared his candid thoughts on the jokes he made during his stint SNL.
Pete joined SNL in 2014 when he was just 20 years old, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s history. He left the sketch show after eight seasons, during which his personal life was often the subject of jokes.
“Suddenly I’m in this zeitgeist and it has nothing to do with work,” he said I continued. “And it feels really bad. I got more famous before the work was there, but I’ve always worked. I’m cool with a joke. I get jokes late at night.”
turn his attention to SNLHe explained, “When it’s your own show [pokes fun at you]… I’ll be sitting in the back watching hail open and — hail open [is] Topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, he makes fun of you. Then you have to go out and do a sketch after that and hit your mark and the show makes fun of you.”
He added, “So, why would they make fun of you? Like, they chased after you in front of everyone.” “And you’re like, ‘I’m a loser, man.'”
“These are the people I’ve been with for about a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They watched me through the hardest time of my life, and they were there for me. And no one has ever shown me more resilience and grace than Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that man.” “.
“But it was very confusing because the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. That was really hard. You feel small. You feel very insecure,” he concluded.
This isn’t the first time Pete has raised an issue publicly SNL’s him. “I personally think I should end this show because they make fun of me on it,” he said in 2020. “If I’m just fodder now, though, I probably shouldn’t be there. They think I’m a fucking idiot, like I’m literally painted to be this big idiot.”
You can read more about what Pete said here.
“Twitter geek. Proud troublemaker. Professional student. Total zombie guru. Web specialist. Creator.”