Padres’ Jake Cronnworth agrees to 7-year extension: Sources

The San Diego Padres and player Jake Cronnworth have agreed to a seven-year, $80 million extension, multiple sources with first-hand knowledge of the deal reported. the athlete. Here’s what you need to know:

Cronenworth earns $4.225 million in 2023. He has already passed physical and the deal is expected to be announced on Saturday.

Cronworth is in his fourth season with the Padres.

In 2022, Cronworth batted . 239/. 332/. 390 with 17 home runs and 88 RBIs and made his second consecutive National League All-Star team.

Why extend Cronworth now?

Cronenworth was newly eligible for arbitration when the off-season began. He and the Padres avoided going to a hearing by agreeing to a one-year, $4.225 million contract in January, just days before Cronworth turned 29. There were reasons for both sides to continue talking.

Now, Cronworth is getting to safety well into his 30s. The Padres get some confidence in the cost as they consider how to balance a large number of financial obligations. At Cronenworth, they add another player to their list of long term matches; Third basemen Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts have signed deals well beyond their 40th birthdays.

The only member of the outfield who doesn’t have a long-term deal is second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, who can test for free agency after the 2024 season. (Kim has a mutual option for 2025.) Cronworth, meanwhile, will continue to offer useful flexibility: He can play second base. , first base and even some shortstops. The Padres place extra value on his work ethic, baseball intelligence, and ability to lead by example. It doesn’t hurt that, last October, Cronenworth delivered one of the iconic successes in franchise history. – flexible

Who else can be on the extension?

Since last summer the Padres have been expanding the business of Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Machado. They have re-signed Robert Suarez and Nick Martinez to lucrative deals. Owner Peter Seidler clearly loves continuity, especially when it comes to an outstanding talent.

Who are the other players that Seidler and general manager AG Prieler could stretch? Closer Josh Hader could become a free agent after this season. There’s also quarterback Trent Grisham, who earns $3.175 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The Padres may prefer a delay — Hader could seek a nine-figure contract, while Gresham is coming off a miserable offensive season — but nothing should be ruled out with Seidler leading. If Kim has a strong 2023, he could earn consideration for an extension, too.

This also applies to the case of Juan Soto, though there is no indication that the Padres have ever engaged the star outfielder in serious talks about a potential record-extension. Soto, who turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from Washington last season, is not eligible for free agency until after 2024. – flexible

