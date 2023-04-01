Google’s latest iPad Mini and Pixel 6A top our favorite deals of the week

Yes. April Fool. The dreaded day when publishers love the edge We must account for every possible news story or tip that hits our Gmail inbox. Fortunately, when it comes to deals, things are often exactly as they seem. Get a discount today iPad Mini sixth generation from Applethat It is currently matching an all-time low of $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon in a 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi.

My colleague Dan Seifert recently declared that Apple’s latest iPad mini is one of the best tablets for reading, but it’s suitable for more than just burning through the latest BookTok craze (spoiler: Colleen Hoover still). The revamped tablet is essentially a pint-sized version of the iPad Air but with an 8.3-inch screen that’s easier to hold than the 10.9-inch panel on the latter. What’s more, the 2021 Mini features a USB-C port, the fast A15 Bionic chip, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil — something that can’t be said about the cheapest model in Apple’s tablet lineup.

Google’s Pixel 6A is currently the best phone you can get for under $500. Photo by Vjeran Pavic/The Verge

Unsurprisingly, that Google Pixel 6A It’s still one of the best values ​​in the smartphone world, as you can currently get it in an unlocked configuration for $299 (US$150)—the lowest it’s ever been—at the price of AmazonAnd GoalAnd best buy. What’s more, the latter retailer is offering an additional $50 off when you activate the device on one of the three major carriers, namely AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

We covered the Pixel 6A a lot, namely, because Google keeps its discount a lot! The Android phone offers a lot of bang for the money since it features a great (albeit a little outdated) camera system and the same Google Tensor processor found in Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 6. The phone’s 6.1-inch screen is also a nice, friendly size that many of us feel would love. Sure, the Pixel 7A will likely debut at Google I/O next month, but the 6A is still a worthwhile purchase at its current promotional price.

Sonos’ latest smart speaker, the Era 100, may be the new default for some, but there are plenty of cheaper alternatives for those looking to get into the smart home game without spending $249. Amazon fourth generation echo is a prime example, and is currently available at AmazonAnd best buyAnd Goal On sale for $64.99 ($25 off).

The sound won’t be as rich or detailed as it might be with a higher-quality speaker, but the latest Echo sounds remarkably powerful, with a bit of stereo separation and an impressive amount of bass for its size. It also packs all the Alexa-based smart devices we’ve come to connect with Echo devices, along with the ability to act as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender thanks to a recent OTA update that landed in the fall. See also We are one step closer to AI processing zoom meetings for us

Updated April 1st at 11:33AM ET: Amazon deal added for 1st generation inReach Mini.