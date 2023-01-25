Norway joins countries to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev – News

“Norway and the government are donating battle tanks to Ukraine. Norway will participate”, Bjørn Arild Gram said in an interview with state television NRK, without specifying the number of these heavy tanks to be delivered.

According to a spokesman for the Berlin administration, Germany has authorized the delivery of 2 Panther tanks to Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian invasion.

“This decision follows our well-known way of supporting Ukraine in the best possible way. We are acting in a very coordinated manner at the international level,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, as quoted by his spokesman, Steffen Hepstreit.

In a statement, the German government said it would initially supply Ukraine with 14 of its Leopard 2 A6 tanks. Germany and its allies are expected to deliver a total of 88 tanks to the Ukrainians.

The decision comes after US officials announced an initial deal had been reached to send M1 Abrams tanks to Kiev to help push back entrenched Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

The military offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has so far displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and nearly eight million to European countries – – according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin with the need to “denazify” and militarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. Political and economic barriers.

The UN put the civilian death toll at 7,068 and 11,415 wounded since the start of the war. confirmed, underscoring that these numbers are far from the real numbers.