Navalny: Protracted death investigation. The mother prevented him from entering the mortuary Russia

February 19, 2024
Matt Carlson

Russian authorities have decided to extend the investigation into the death of Putin's adversary Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last Friday, again delaying the release of the activist's body to his family. According to information provided by the activist's spokesperson, writer Kira Yarmish, Navalny's mother cannot enter the morgue and is barred from accessing her son's body. The ban also extends to details of the activist's lawyers and spokespersons.

