Dozens killed in tribal massacre in Papua New Guinea

Men lurked in our province

At least 53 people were killed in a massacre in Papua New Guinea this Sunday.

Australian television ABC reported, citing local police.

Officials believe dozens of men were holed up in Enga province, where tribal fighting has escalated in the country.

According to ABC, police admit it is the largest massacre in the country in recent history.

Papua New Guinea's police superintendent said he was “devastated” by the incident, which he described as the worst tragedy in the region. “This is the biggest carnage I've ever seen anywhere, probably in the entire region, as well as in Papua New Guinea,” George Kakas said.

“We are all devastated, we are mentally exhausted. It is difficult to understand,” he added.

Enga province has faced an increase in tribal violence in recent months, which has even led to restrictions on freedom. After that, the police tried to prevent access to firearms and ammunition, but the problem did not reach this level.

It's a problem that has worsened in recent months, but has resurfaced on the island after the 2022 elections.