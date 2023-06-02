“Morgue monster” who abused 101 bodies had photos of the crimes

DAvid Fuller, the British man known as the ‘Morgue Monster’ for killing two women and sexually assaulting at least 101 corpses at a hospital mortuary in Kent, England, revealed on Metro this Friday that he had pictures of the crimes.

According to this British newspaper, the gruesome discovery was made by Kent Police while searching David Fuller’s home in Heathfield, East Sussex, where he lived with his family, and has now been revealed in a documentary about the case.

In the back of a closet, agents found four hard drives. A veritable “library of unimaginable sexual depravity”, as described in a film titled ‘Murder in Bedside Land’ broadcast on Sky News.

The devices contained hundreds of photos and videos of women being sexually abused in the morgues of two hospitals where David Fuller worked as a maintenance supervisor.

In addition to the two murders, authorities discovered that David Fuller, “a normal-looking man, married with children,” had raped the dead women.

The shock of the agents upon their discovery can be seen in the documentary. One even thought it was staged. “Is this real or is this made up?,” asks a policeman at one point.

In addition to the pictures, David Fuller kept a notebook where he described his “bad activities”. In it, officials found the names and ages of 80 women, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys, and a 100-year-old woman.

It is worth recalling that David Fuller, now 69 years old, was sentenced to life in prison in 2021. Before becoming the ‘monster in the morgue’, he raped and killed two women in 1987. The murders were discovered only 30 years later. Because of the development of DNA testing.

