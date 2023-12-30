More than 91% of the population of Tigray, Ethiopia is at risk of starvation and death

Tigray officials attribute this situation to the war, which has “destroyed Tigray's economic base”, in addition to the forced displacement of more than a million people who are “unable to defend themselves”.

Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, is “on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe” due to the effects of two years of civil war and severe drought in the region, which has left more than 91% of the population vulnerable, the government warned. Today.

“More than 91% of the population is at risk of starvation and death,” the region's interim government announced in a statement.

“To make matters worse,” the lack of seasonal rains and the emergence of desert locusts have “combined to create a dire humanitarian situation,” the government report said.

“Amount [de ajuda humanitária] “Only a fraction of what is needed to meet current needs is reaching the people in need,” Digre's government said, launching a call for urgent action.

“Without a targeted effort to address this tragedy, the consequences will be dire, with long-term implications for national and regional peace and stability,” officials said.

Ethiopia is experiencing simultaneous floods and torrential rains in parts of the south of the country due to the El Nino weather phenomenon and a persistent drought in the north.

The Tigray War began on November 4, 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in response to an attack on a federal military base and escalating political tensions.

At least 600,000 people were killed during the Tigray war, according to African Union mediator, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

A peace accord sealed in November 2022 ended the two-year war, but violence, particularly sexual violence, has continued since then.