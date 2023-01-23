M&M Replaces Animated ‘Spokesperson’ With Maya Rudolph After ‘Wake Up’ Backlash From Fox News

Then mascot update Controversy Last year, M&M’s announced on Monday that it would stop “indefinitely” from using its candy-coated mascots, saying that “the last thing M&M’s” wants is to “polarize.”

M&M’s he said in a tweet She instead tapped actress Maya Rudolph as her spokesperson, someone Brand said “America can agree on.”

Mars, M&M’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Rudolph’s representatives.

Rudolph he told TODAY.com She is “thrilled” to represent the brand in the Super Bowl ad on February 12.

“I am a lifelong candy lover and feel it is such an honor to be asked to be a part of this legendary brand’s campaign,” said Rudolph.

M&M spokespeople have drawn ire from right-wing media such as Fox News in recent weeks after the company announced “Upend the status quoCampaign. The campaign raised money to support women in the creative industries and featured a limited edition candy bag with the three “speakers”.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson decry against “Wake up the M&Ms” in a recent broadcast. He made similar complaints about the candy this past January after M&M’s announced a new ad, overview.

M&M’s said in its statement Monday that it “certainly does not believe it will break the internet.”

The brand wrote, “But we get it now—even candy shoes can be polarizing. And that’s the last thing M&M wants because we’re all people together.”

The brand said it was “confident” that Rudolph will “champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels like they belong”.

Many responded to the online announcement with shock and disappointment.

“They launched M&Ms” 1 user books.

“Give me back my sexy green m&m” wrote another user.

Some fans liked the change in spokes, while others felt M&M’s should have gone with another celebrity.

“Replacing all-female M&M spokespeople with Maya Rudolph is kind of next-level trolling,” one person said books.

“Maya Rudolph is a living legend, but I’m really curious if they’re considering Eminem because…well…you know,” said another.

Others are online quickly caught it Super Bowl tie.

“On January 23rd they literally killed Mr. Peanut on January 22nd 2020 this is a clear rant for a very bad ad plan” said one user. booksreferring to when the farmers said Mr. Peanut died during a pre-Super Bowl commercial in 2020.