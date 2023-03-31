Tech

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass friends and family plan may launch soon

March 31, 2023
Marshall Brewer

  • Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is an upcoming tier of Microsoft’s Game Pass service that will allow up to five accounts to enjoy the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
  • There’s no official release date for the plan, but New Zealand users have spotted an announcement for it on their Xbox dashboard that suggests Microsoft may launch it soon.
  • According to the announcement, the plan will cost $39.95 per month (this could be in New Zealand dollars; if so, the equivalent is expected to be around $25) and will give each attached account an individual player tag, game history, achievements, and the cloud. Memorizes. Each account will also be usable to play at the same time.
  • It’s not clear if there are restrictions on the types of accounts you can add to your plan, but we do know that it had to be registered in the same country as yours when Microsoft was testing it in August 2022.

Microsoft confirmed that it was testing a new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan back in August 2022, but since then, the company hasn’t given fans an official release date to look forward to. Based on a new announcement spotted, it looks like Microsoft may be preparing to launch a new Game Pass tier soon.

On Twitter, Xbox gamer Jawmuncher shared a screenshot of the Game Pass Friends & Family plan announcement that appeared on their console’s homepage, with several New Zealand-based fans reporting that the ad is visible on their Xbox dashboards as well. The announcement states that the price of the plan will be $39.95 per month, which may be in NZD or US dollars; If this were the New Zealand dollar rate, the US dollar equivalent would be about $25. By subscribing, players will be able to share the full benefits of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with four other accounts (five in total). That means full access to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming for a fraction of the cost of buying five individual Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

